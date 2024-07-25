The NFU commissioned OnePoll to survey 2,000 adults in England and Wales in May of this year.

Results found that 74 per cent of the public have a favourable view of farmers and growers, recognising how hard they work through rain and shine, to produce food for the nation.

Of those surveyed, 91 per cent said they feel that farming is important to the UK economy, demonstrating the key role agriculture businesses play in kickstarting growth for Labour’s new mission-led government. The survey was published at the NFU’s first parliamentary reception since the general election, which took place in the House of Lords.

NFU President Tom Bradshaw said: "When we’re out in our fields, sheds and glasshouses we never take it for granted and it spurs us on to get the food onto their plates. The results of the survey show it is vital the new government recognises how much the public value our farmers and growers and the climate-friendly, nutritious food we provide."

The NFU’s recent farmer confidence survey of almost 800 member businesses saw short-term (one-year) confidence fall from -8 last year to -25 this time around, on a scale of -100 to +100.