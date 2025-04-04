Man airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after Ludlow crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Air ambulance paramedics, firefighters and the police were sent to the two-vehicle collision at Cleedownton at around 1.40pm.

One man had to be cut free. An off-duty West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedic was one of the first on the scene to help, as well as Scottish paramedics who happened to be in the area for training.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Ludlow involving two vehicles.

“Crews assisted in releasing one casualty from a vehicle. Both casualties in care of paramedics on scene."

Three fire engines including the rescue tender were sent to the scene from Ludlow, Craven Arms and Wellington, and crews used cutters and spreaders to deal with the incident.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports of an RTC on the B4364 in Cleedownton, Ludlow at 1.34pm.

"We sent an ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford to the scene.

"On arrival crews found two men who were in the care of an off-duty WMAS paramedic and the Scottish Ambulance Service, who came across the incident whilst on a training exercise in the area.

"The first patient, a man, was treated for serious injuries and conveyed by air ambulance to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham. The second man was treated for minor injuries and conveyed to Hereford County Hospital.”