Shropshire dog owners warned after reports of 'livestock worrying'

Police are encouraging walkers to keep dogs on a lead, even if they feel it is well trained, and to do all they can to prevent it straying on to farm land.

Livestock worrying is when loose dogs chase or attack farmed animals and can be a serious problem for farmers. It is also a criminal offence under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953.

Police say even well-behaved dogs can exhibit predatory behaviour around livestock like sheep or cows. This behaviour can cause the animals to become extremely stressed or injured and can be fatal.

Livestock worrying isn't just a risk to animal welfare, but can also cause significant distress and financial losses to farmers, West Mercia police have said.

PC Phil Nock, Rural Crime Officer for Shropshire, said: “Responsible dog ownership is essential in preventing livestock worrying. You should always keep your dog under control and on a lead when around livestock, even if you believe your dog is well trained.

“This shouldn't just be considered when out and about with your dogs, you should also remember to ensure that your property or boundaries are secure enough to prevent your dog escaping and venturing into agricultural land.”