Young farmers charity bingo raises nearly £800 for Wales Air Ambulance

All eyes were down as members, family, friends and businesses gathered together for the popular event to raise much needed funds for the lifesaving charity.

Wales Air Ambulance’s Regional Fundraising Manger for mid Wales, Kate Thomas was delighted to recently meet the members of Clun Valley Young Framers, where she gave a talk on how important fundraising is for the Charity. The members proudly presented Kate with the cheque of £791.

The Wales Air Ambulance needs to raise £11.2 million every ensure to keep its helicopters in the air and its rapid response vehicles on the road.

Mary Gittins, from Clun Valley Young Farmers, said: “Every year we hold a charity bingo as part of our fundraising. The evening is well supported by members of the public and by local businesses and families who donate generous prizes. The evening was a great success and enjoyed by all who attend. At half time we had refreshments, so it became a social evening too!

“We all agreed the Wales Air Ambulance was a worthy cause and as we live in such a rural area, we all know of someone who has been airlifted by the helicopter - the air ambulance can be a matter of life or death.

“We would like to thank the community for their support. To all those who attend the evening, the prize givers and the helpers on the evening.

“We would also like to thank Kate who came out one evening and give a talk on the history and some facts about Wales air ambulance.”

Clun Valley Young Farmers are no strangers to raising funds for air ambulance charities, in the past they have also fundraised for the Midlands Air Ambulance.

The Wales Air Ambulance is consultant-led, taking hospital-standard treatments to the patient and if required, transferring them directly to the most appropriate hospital for their illness or injury.

It is delivered via a unique Third Sector and Public Sector partnership. The Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service (EMRTS) supplies highly skilled NHS consultants and critical care practitioners who work on board the Charity’s vehicles.

This advanced critical care includes the ability to administer anaesthesia, deliver blood transfusions and conduct minor operations, all at the scene of an incident.

As a pan-Wales service, its dedicated crews, regardless of where they are based, will travel the length and breadth of the country to deliver emergency lifesaving care.

Kate Thomas, Wales Air Ambulance’s Regional Fundraising Manager for mid Wales, said: “A huge thank you to Clun Valley Young Farmers, the bingo night was a huge success. They raised an incredible £791, which will help the Wales Air Ambulance to keep our helicopters in the air and our rapid response vehicles on the road. The Charity appreciates your fundraising efforts. Thank you to everyone who played a part in attending the event, organising it or donating prizes.”