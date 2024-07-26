The security firms helping 'farmers fighting back' against rural crime

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The new camera system by EPG Fire and Security systems was launched at Halls Livestock Auction Centre on Shrewsbury on Tuesday.

Gary Burns from Cheshire based EPG said the new CCTV system aimed stop people stealing farm equipment that they have called 'farms fighting back'.

He said: “It is a CCTV system that will activate immediately if anybody goes on site but it only detects the body movements of a human being so it stops false alarms with cattle, sheep, or dogs, only people.

“It also sends the farmer a live full colour CCTV image even at night."

he said rural crime had become a 'massive problem' in the region.