'It is a dream that has become a reality' - We visit the Shropshire village that saved its pub

Saturday saw residents of Ryton gathering at The Fox Inn to celebrate the completion of a Herculean fundraising drive to buy the pub for the community.

The astonishing tale has been possible thanks to the tireless efforts of The Friends of The Fox Inn - a small and dedicated band who have managed to achieve the incredible through a combination of an innovative share offer, and persuading the government to back the project.

Set in the pristine picture-book surroundings of Ryton and the idyllic rolling Shropshire countryside, The Fox Inn is a throwback to everyone's idea of a village local from bygone days.

But it closed in summer 2022, leaving its regulars shocked and saddened at the loss of their beloved community watering hole.

For tiny Ruyton - with only a village hall to provide a gathering point and the chance to meet and socialise, it truly was a case of losing the heart of the community.

In a battle destined for a Brit-flick 'based-on-a-true-story' underdog tale, the friends first rallied the support of the village, then managed to get the pub designated as a 'community asset' - giving them vital breathing room to raise the money to buy the venue.

The Fox pub in Ryton, where the community have managed to save thei pub.

But, having the chance to raise the money, and being able to do so are two different things.

In a phenomenal effort the group raised around £150,000 through a share offer - with each share costing £250 and each shareholder getting one vote, not matter how many they hold.

Then the Friends were successful in securing around £300,000 from the government through the Community Ownership Fund (COF). A grant system that requires match funding from other sources to support the purchase or renovation of community assets.

Incredibly the Fox's award from the scheme was the final one handed out before it closed.

The group exchanged contracts on the pub earlier this week - meaning its destiny now sits in the hands of the shareholders and the local community.

The Friends have big plans for the site - including hosting a cafe, a shop, a parcel hub, and even potentially providing internet.

A clean-up will take place in the coming days before a refurbishment begins.

The process is expected to take around six months, with the first pints set to be served in the autumn, marking an astonishing turnaround.

The Fox pub in Ryton, where the community have managed to save there pub. The community come togetherand the main organisers: Front: David Oliver (Chair of the Community Benefit Society), back: Martin Sells (Treasurer), Helen May (Secretary), David Thorpe (Vice Chair),

An emotional moment

Helen May, one of the directors and a key part of the management committee, said it had been an emotional moment when they realised they had completed the purchase.

She said: "We completed at lunchtime and got the keys, then the four directors went in just to have a moment that we actually owned it."

Fellow director, David Oliver said: "It was exciting and full of trepidation. I said all along that we would get the money but the work starts here, we have really got to make this work."

David said that the key to securing the funding for the project had been showing a sustainable future for the venue through the variety of uses, such as the shop, cafe, and other possibilities.

The 79-year-old retired head of a comprehensive school said they had been hugely excited at the reaction to the purchase.

He said: "People have been saying how much they have missed it, but how much they are looking forward to the extra things we will be doing - it is not all about coming back and having a pint."

Asked what had been key to the success, where many other projects fail, David said: "Having a group of people with a variety of skills, and the skills might be writing a bid, constructing a balance sheet, giving advice on what is realistic, it might be organising a fundraising evening or just coming along and encouraging us.

"That has been a big thing. There have been times when we have got low over the past two years - when the first bid did not go through - but that support gives you the drive and inspiration to carry on.

"It is a dream that has become a reality."

The Fox pub in Ryton, where the community have managed to save there pub. Lloyd Nutting, David Thorpe, David Oliver, Martin Sells and Helen May.

'What you are doing is massive'

Speaking standing in front of the pub on a sun-drenched afternoon where scores of supporters had gathered to celebrate, Helen explained what it meant to local people.

She said: "I received a message from one local man, a farmer, who said 'what you are doing is massive. I have witnessed over the last 40 years the rural community of Cheshire and Shropshire disappearing and what you are doing is so important'."

Helen said the attention would now turn to the refurbishment - and looking for a manager to run the pub.

For the locals gathered to celebrate there is a real excitement at the return of a pub which has been part of the village since the 17th century.

Chrissie Fox's family have lived in the village since 1953. Her mum and dad had their wedding reception at the pub, they had a christening party at the Fox, and she even used to work there as a barmaid.

The 45-year-old, who is married with six boys, spoke of her delight at the impending re-opening, saying it provides a vital point for people of all ages to gather, talk and socialise.

She said: "To have it back will bring so much to the community here, everyone, but particularly the older generation.

"Since it closed here are so many people who you just don't see anymore."

The Fox pub in Ryton, Shrewsbury, where the community have managed to save there pub. The Fox family of business: Fox Operations: Chrissie and Tony Fox, Twins: Bertie and Freddie 11, Dougie 20 and Paddy 13 Fox.

She said it would also be vital for young people, speaking of how it used to be a home for local young farmers groups.

Chrissie said it had been sad to see the pub dormant, adding that it can play a huge part in people's mental health, providing that place to meet others.

She said: "It was such a change in the village when it closed. Certain people I have started to see them come back today and you think for these people, particularly the older ones, there is nowhere else to go and meet people so it is wonderful to see."

For others it has been a poignant time to see the project progress.

Niki Williams, 65, and from Pitchford, said: "I met my husband here and we had our wedding reception here. Sadly he is no longer with us. We stood over there by the door and cut our wedding cake."

She said Martin had died four years ago, with the couple having married in 2007.

She said it had been sad seeing the pub lie dormant, and that she had bought two shares in the Fox - one for her, and one for Martin, and was looking forward to the day its doors re-open.

The Fox's share offer is still open and for more information about the scheme visit https://www.the-fox-at-ryton.co.uk/