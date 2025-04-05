Applications Now Open for 2025 Royal Welsh Agricultural Society Rural Leadership Programme

The programme is a fully funded opportunity designed to cultivate the next generation of agricultural and rural leaders.

Supported by a legacy from the late Mr N Griffiths and match-funded by the Glamorgan Feature County of 2023, this innovative programme will develop up to 12 exceptional candidates through a comprehensive leadership development journey.

“We are looking for people with drive and ambition” said Aled Rhys Jones, Chief Executive of the RWAS.

“Our leadership programme has gained a fantastic reputation for helping participants gain clarity and confidence in their future career and business goals. We need good people and good leadership skills to help take our industry forward and this programme is an opportunity not to be missed”.

Participants will benefit from intensive leadership development sessions, networking opportunities with fellow participants and industry leaders, advanced media and communications skills training and travel opportunities.

Previous participants have been full of praise for the programme's truly transformative impact.

Lauren Evans a recent attendee, said it was “an experience I will never forget. A chance to push beyond your comfort zone, invest in your personal development, and connect with lifelong cheerleaders. You start as strangers, but by the end, you’ll have 11 incredible supporters celebrating your every success”

Liz Rees commented “Wow, what a year it has been with the RWAS Leadership 24/25 cohort, the opportunities have been life changing and the support from so many individuals has encouraged and motivated me to make positive changes personally and lead the industry forward for generations to come”

Successful applicants must demonstrate full commitment to the entire programme, punctuality and active participation and potential for leadership in agricultural and rural sectors

A selection day will be held on Tuesday, April 29 at the Royal Welsh Showground, the first session will take place from June 10th-13th June 2025 (North Wales) and a second session will be held on October 20 to 31 2025 in Cardiff or London.

Participants who complete the programme will be presented at the Royal Welsh Show’s Awards Ceremony and receive a prestigious certificate of achievement.

The closing date for entries is 4pm on Tuesday, April 22 2025

Application Forms are available from the RWAS website: Applications Now Open for 2025 RWAS Rural Leadership Programme - Royal Welsh

Interested candidates should submit their completed applications via email to: alison.harvey@ruraladvisor.co.uk

