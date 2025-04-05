Jailed: 8 of Shropshire's worst criminals locked up in March

With prisons bursting at the seams, it often means criminals are being handed suspended sentences, with jail terms being reserved for the worst of cases.

Last month, among those sent down, was one Shrewsbury mother who undertook a “unsophisticated but planned” campaign of lies against the father of her children.

In a bid to stop her children seeing their dad, she submitted 21 false crime reports about - among other things - harassment, stalking and threats to kill.

Another two men are behind bars after being found guilty of murdering DPD worker Aurman Singh in August 2023.

Sehajpal Singh, 26, and Mehakdeep Singh, 24, fled the country after the brutal murder, that saw the 23-year-old attacked with an array of weapons on a quiet Shrewsbury street as he was carrying out deliveries.

Here are those and some of the other cases the Shropshire Star reported on throughout the month.

Paedophile pensioner who tried to kill himself after historic sex abuse of girl in Telford was exposed

Terrence Hitchen, aged 86, carried out the sex attacks in Telford while he was in his 40s.

In early March, Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that after his offending was exposed, Hitchen tried to kill himself, telling police he “would not be humiliated”.

He was arrested and interviewed, and answered 'no comment' to police questions but eventually admitted six counts of indecent assault on a girl.

The judge jailed Hitchen, of Penkhull New Road, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, for six years.

Woman seriously injured her own solicitor by throwing laptop during police interview