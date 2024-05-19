Witness appeal after 26-year-old man dies in car crash

West Mercia Police said that the crash happened at around 12.40am on the A44 at Docklow in Herefordshire, yesterday.

Officers said that the incident had involved a red Renault Clio, and that despite efforts to save him, the 26-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesman for the police said: "If you witnessed the collision or have dash cam footage from around the time it happened, please email Police Constable Mansfield: anthony.mansfield@westmercia.police.uk.

"Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-org.uk."