Witness appeal after 26-year-old man dies in car crash
Police are appealing for witnesses after a 26-year-old man was killed in a crash.
Published
Last updated
West Mercia Police said that the crash happened at around 12.40am on the A44 at Docklow in Herefordshire, yesterday.
Officers said that the incident had involved a red Renault Clio, and that despite efforts to save him, the 26-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
A spokesman for the police said: "If you witnessed the collision or have dash cam footage from around the time it happened, please email Police Constable Mansfield: anthony.mansfield@westmercia.police.uk.
"Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-org.uk."