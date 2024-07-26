MP concerned after funding for transport improvements will be 'examined closely'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The previous Conservative government had promised Shropshire Council a £136.44 million allocation from a new £4.7 billion Local Transport Fund for smaller cities, towns, and rural areas. The allocation was made possible through funding that was redirected from HS2 as part of Network North and provided a new transport budget for rural areas such as South Shropshire.

The funding was to go towards creating new and safer roads, new mass transit systems, installing more electric vehicle charging-points, refurbishing bus and train stations, and towards filling in potholes.

South Shropshire's MP, Stuart Anderson has been seeking assurances from the new Labour government that the funding will be fully provided within the same time period of seven years. The MP was told in answer to a written question tabled in Parliament that plans will be "examined closely… in the coming months".

The South Shropshire MP has responded, saying he is "very concerned" about the development, and worries if funding will reach his constituents in South Shropshire.

Anderson has now written directly to the Secretary of State seeking "urgent clarification" that the funding will be fully provided and within the same time period.

The MP for South Shropshire said: "After the last government diverted HS2 funding to other local transport projects, I campaigned very hard to secure a fair share for our area, South Shropshire. I was thrilled that we managed to secure £136.44 million.

"With a new government in place, I tabled a formal written question in Parliament seeking assurances that this will be fully funded. The answer is non-committal, only saying that the plans will be examined closely in the coming months.

"This is a very concerning development, and I have now written to the Secretary of State to ask for urgent clarification on whether this funding will reach us in South Shropshire."