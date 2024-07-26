'We’re so grateful': Insurer's £6,000 donation helps Church Stretton Scout group with hut revamp bid

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

2nd Longmynd Scouts in Church Stretton, has received the huge financial contribution from NFU Mutual Agents and their staff at the Kington & Knighton agency.

The insurers recently nominated the charity to receive the payout from NFU Mutual’s national £1.92million Agency Giving Fund.

Terry Davies, Group Scout Leader, at 2nd Longmynd Scouts, said: “We’re so grateful to the Kington and Knighton Agency of NFU Mutual for nominating our charity to receive a donation from the NFU Mutual Agency Giving Fund.

"The money has gone a long way to helping us in providing the facilities and opportunities that our local Cubs and Scouts continue to enjoy.”

Tim Pote, Agent and Partner, at NFU Mutual Kington & Knighton Agency, said: “We’re extremely proud to have nominated 2nd Longmynd Scouts for this donation and are delighted to be able to support the vital contribution they make to our community.

"NFU Mutual’s Agency Giving Fund was first created in 2020 in response to the pandemic, and this ongoing support is helping to change lives, providing both emergency support and building long-term resilience."

The Agency Giving Fund forms part of NFU Mutual’s £3.25m funding pledge for both local and national charities in 2024, to assist with the ongoing recovery from the pandemic and to help tackle the impact of the rising cost of living.

The fund is now in its fifth year, to help local frontline charities across the country.

This donation has enabled 2nd Longmynd Scouts to help: “repair our hut and yard which are urgent need of maintenance, there is quite a list of work we will spend this money on including, damp repairs, caused by drainage issues, a roof leak, brick wall pointing and repairs, and fencing and security improvements. We also need new tents and equipment.

