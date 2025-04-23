Woman admits dangerous driving on the M54
A woman has admitted a charge of dangerous driving on the M54.
Anita Kaur, of Ken Jones Close, Lightmoor, Telford, pleaded guilty to two offences when she appeared before Shrewsbury Crown Court.
The 22-year-old admitted one count of dangerous driving on the M54 westbound in Telford on November 2 last year, as well as a separate charge of failing to provide a specimen when requested by police.