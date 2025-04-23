Latest phase of Shrewsbury's Riverside redevelopment is approved despite flooding concerns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Council submitted outline plans for the latest phase of its Smithfield Riverside regeneration in December 2024, which it says could create more than 1,000 jobs in the area as part of a scheme to replace the now-demolished Riverside Shopping and Medical Centre in Shrewsbury.

The authority believes that when completed, the development could create up to £2.5 million per year in additional spending in Shrewsbury town centre - along with a potential extra £1.55 million in business rates for the council.

The first phase of the scheme, including the demolition of the former shopping centre and creation of a new public park on Roushill, was approved in March.

At a meeting on Tuesday (April 22) the council's planning committee approved an outline proposal to establish the principle of developing three building plots on the site.

Final uses for the new buildings, which could include office space, residential or hotel accommodation, will be decided later in a separate detailed application.