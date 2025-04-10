Flood escape concerns raised over plans for Shrewsbury's Riverside redevelopment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The issues have been highlighted by the Environment Agency, which says that more information is needed over plans for safe access and escape routes during flooding.

It says that currently due to a "high degree of uncertainty" the application could currently be refused on flood risk grounds.

An artist's impression of what Smithfield Riverside could look like.

The proposal from Shropshire Council outlines a complete redevelopment of the entire Riverside area of the town.

The plans include a new public park with 'pocket gardens, event space and an amphitheatre', which has already been approved by planners.

The latest application is for three buildings on top of a large podium - the buildings have a proposed mix of uses such as offices, potential hotel sites, housing, a doctors surgery, and food and beverage retail.

The application site sits alongside Smithfield Road, one of the areas of Shrewsbury most significantly impacted by flooding.

Previous flooding in Smithfield Road, Shrewsbury.

The potential for flooding is the reason the council wants to build the plots on top of a large podium.

But it has emerged that the the EA is concerned about the proposals for people to escape in the event of flooding.