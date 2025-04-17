Shropshire Star
Riverside regeneration scheme could create more than 1,000 new jobs in Shrewsbury - report

A redevelopment of Shrewsbury's former Riverside Shopping Centre could create up to 1,100 jobs in the town, latest proposals have revealed.

By Mike Sheridan
Published

An outline planning application for the next phase of the Smithfield Riverside regeneration project has been recommended for approval by Shropshire Council's planning committee next week.

The council says a maximum of 1,109 jobs could be created by the development, including up to 89 additional construction jobs.

In addition, the scheme could create additional spending between £0.5 and £2.5 million per year in Shrewsbury town centre - along with a potential extra £1.55 million in business rates for the council.

A report prepared for councillors detailing the economic benefits of a proposed mixed-use scheme sets out the council's ambitions for the development, ahead of a decision on the application next Tuesday, April 22.

The first stage of the Riverside project began last year with the demolition of several buildings
The demolition of Shrewsbury's Riverside Shopping Centre as it was in February
