Emergency services rush to rescue man who had a seizure while walking up Carding Mill Valley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting a medical emergency in Carding Mill Valley, Church Stretton, at 11:06am today (Saturday, April 19).

Firefighters and the Incident Support Unit dispatched from Church Stretton and Ludlow and were joined by the West Midlands Ambulance Service as well as the Carding Mill Valley and the Long Mynd NT West Mercia Search & Rescue Service.

Church Stretton Fire Station responded to the call of a medical emergency in Carding Mill Valley this morning. Photo: Church Stretton Fire Station Facebook

Upon arrival, the teams found a man who had suffered from a seizure while walking.

The teams successfully rescued the man by carrying him onto an extract stretcher and into an air ambulance to be transported to the hospital.

Church Stretton Fire Station shared the successful rescue on its official social media pages.

The emergency services that helped save a man who experienced a seizure this morning. Photo: Church Stretton Fire Station Facebook

The team said: “Another rescue for Church Stretton Fire crew at the light spout in CMV this morning where a gentleman needed assistance from suffering with a seizure on the rock face while out walking.

"An excellent rescue completed by all the local community rescue teams including the WMAS, Carding Mill Valley and the Long Mynd NT West Mercia Search & Rescue the air ambulance and Ludlow fire station where everyone played an active role in completing this rescue successfully by carry the patient on our Xtract stretcher up steep rocky slope to where the air ambulance was waiting to transport him to hospital.

“Well done to all.”

The incident concluded at 12:25pm.