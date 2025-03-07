West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedic handed four ribbons in amazing Crufts win
A West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedic and her four dachshunds have all taken home ribbons in this year's Crufts competition.
Aimee Holtom, 29, from Shrewsbury, missed out on her Crufts chances last year when her two-year-old dachshund, Bree, gave birth to a litter of puppies on the way to the event in 2023.
However, now returning with a vengeance, Bree won best in her class for the first day of the 2025 event, with all of her lovely pups also achieving ribbons.
Talking about the monumental win, Aimee said: "I couldn't believe it, I'm so proud of them all.