West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedic handed four ribbons in amazing Crufts win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Aimee Holtom, 29, from Shrewsbury, missed out on her Crufts chances last year when her two-year-old dachshund, Bree, gave birth to a litter of puppies on the way to the event in 2023.

However, now returning with a vengeance, Bree won best in her class for the first day of the 2025 event, with all of her lovely pups also achieving ribbons.

Talking about the monumental win, Aimee said: "I couldn't believe it, I'm so proud of them all.