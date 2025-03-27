Carding Mill Valley named among UK’s top spots for stargazing ahead of partial solar eclipse this Saturday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Set to be visible on Saturday (March 29) from 10am to 12pm noon, the partial solar eclipse will not disappoint stargazers.

And according to research by Planet Cruise, one of the top spots for the best views is right here in Shropshire.

Carding Mill Valley, known for its beauty and proximity to the breathtaking Long Mynd, ranked ninth on the company's recent list for astro-tourism hotspots.

Carding Mill Valley is one of the best places to see the partial solar eclipse this Saturday. Photo: National Trust Images/John Mill

The team behind the research said they considered key factors such as latitude, average elevation, light pollution levels and the number of Instagram posts mentioning the Northern Lights in their ranking.

They said the area comprising Carding Mill Valley and the Long Mynd, a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, is renowned for its dramatic hills and expansive views and offers a serene and secluded environment perfect for stargazing.

With low light pollution and an elevation of 280 metres, visitors can witness breathtaking displays of stars, constellations, and even meteor showers on clear nights.

The valley’s natural beauty, combined with its dark skies, makes it a popular spot for astronomy enthusiasts and nature lovers alike, offering a truly immersive night sky experience.

The Natural Trust site fell behind a few nearby beauty spots - just over the border, in Wales, Snowdonia topped the UK list.

With an elevation of 700 metres and extremely low light pollution, Snowdonia is said to offer breathtaking views of the Milky Way, constellations, and even meteor showers.

Here is the full list of the best destinations for astro-tourism in the UK, according to Planet Cruise:

Snowdonia, Wales Wasdale (Scafell Pike), Cumbria Derwentwater, Cumbria North York Moors, Yorkshire Yorkshire Dales (Richmond), Yorkshire Shetland Islands, Scotland Black Down, West Sussex Cambrian Mountains (Llanidloes), Wales Carding Mill Valley on the Long Mynd, Shropshire Brecon Beacons, Wales

