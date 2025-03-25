Rare partial eclipse expected this weekend - here is where you can see it in Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 'deep partial solar eclipse' is visible across the northern hemisphere on Saturday.

A solar eclipse is when the moon moves across the sun.

For stargazers wanting to witness the event, it begins around 10.07am, reaching its 'maximum' around an hour later and finishing just after midday.

One Shropshire location is holding a special event to mark the celestial event.

On Saturday, Soulton Hall in Wem is holding a special viewing in its historic and normally private Epidaurus Court.

Partial Solar eclipse captured in Whitchurch. Photo: @terryhughes.8

A spokesperson for the hall said: "This unique phenomenon, where the moon partially obscures the sun, will be visible across the UK, and we at Soulton Hall invite you to join us for a special viewing.

"We'll be gathering at our historic location, opening the normally private Epidaurus Court for a unique watch party. The eclipse will begin at 10.07am, reach its maximum coverage at 11.03 am, and conclude around 12pm. At its peak, approximately 30 to 40 percent of the sun will be obscured.

"Soulton Hall has a rich history intertwined with astronomy and natural science. Sir Rowland Hill, a Renaissance figure, was fascinated by the cosmos. His influence is evident in the hall's architecture, including the alignment with the Easter sunrise and the integration of a camera obscura in the chapel.

"A camera obscura is an early optical device that projects an image of the outside world onto a surface. It's a fascinating tool that has been used for centuries to study light, perspective, and the celestial bodies."

Those interested in going should book a free ticket at: eventbrite.co.uk/.../watch-party-partial...

Warning: never look at the sun directly, even during a partial eclipse.

Use proper solar eclipse glasses or a solar filter.

A pinhole camera is a safe and easy way to view the eclipse.