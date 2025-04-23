Everything you need to know about the Church Stretton Arts Festival 2025 including line-up and workshops

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Held annually since 1967, the longstanding arts festival features a range of performance arts to suit all tastes as well as a popular arts exhibition, attracting hundreds of local artists each year.

This year, the Church Stretton Arts Festival will be hosted in the scenic south Shropshire town fromJuly 26 to August 10.

Festival-goers can expect classical music concerts, contemporary music concerts, drama, speakers, organ recitals, art, crafts and photography exhibitions as well as creative workshops.

Here are all the events as part of the Church Stretton Arts Festival 2025:

Saturday, July 26

St Laurence Parish Centre, 3.30pm: 90-minute workshop for those who are at intermediate level (Grade 4 and above) in playing piano accordion

St Laurence’s Church, 7.30pm: Opening night concert with Ryan Corbett

Tuesday, July 29

St Laurence’s Church, 7.30pm: Django Meets Mussorgsky – award-winning Dutch violinist Tim Kliphuis returns with Nigel Clark on guitar and Roy Percy on double bass

Wednesday, July 30

St Lawrence Primary School, 9.30am or 1.30pm (three hours) for £35: Workshop for lino printing

Thursday, July 31

St Laurence’s Church, 7.30pm: An Exquisite Harmony with pianist Gamal Khamis and acclaimed actors Christopher Kent and Sarah Sherborne

Friday, August 1

St Laurence’s Church, 7.30pm: Connaught Brass

Saturday, August 2

Silvester Horne Institute, 7.30pm: Aura - performing songs from legendary artists from down the decades including James Brown, Aretha Franklin, Bruno Mars, Whitney Houston, Ed Sheeran, Adele and many more

Monday, August 4

St Laurence’s Church, 7.30pm: Nick Cartledge and Muriel Phillips

Tuesday, August 5

St Lawrence Primary School, 10am-4pm for £60: Workshop for peg loom weaving

Acton Scott Hall, 3pm: Robin Hood - an all-age afternoon outdoor performance, presented by DOT Productions

Thursday, August 7

Simon Mayor's Mandolinquents are set to perform at the Church Stretton Arts Festival.

St Laurence’s Church, 7.30pm: Simon Mayor’s Mandolinquents

Friday, August 8

St Laurence’s Church, 7.30pm: Carducci String Quartet

Sunday, August 10

Simon Armitage is set to grace the Church Stretton Arts Festival.

St Laurence’s Church, 2pm: Poet Laureate Simon Armitage

Concord College, Acton Burnell, 7.30pm: Grand Finale - The Joe Stilgoe Trio

Bookings for these events open on May 31. As well as these events, the festival will also be offering the ever-popular free coffee concerts and organ recitals.

The coffee concerts will take place in the first week of the festival with local musicians bringing a variety of music, between Monday, July 29, and Saturday, August 2, at 10.15am.

Three organ recitals will be performed at various churches in the area during the second week, from noon in local churches. Details of these will be shown on the official website shortly.