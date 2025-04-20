Another casualty rescued at Carding Mill Valley after second incident at Shropshire beauty spot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue and West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to Carding Mill Valley at around midday on Sunday (April 20).

The incident happened near Light Spout Waterfall - close to where a man was rescued the previous day after suffering a seizure.

The fire service said they recieved a call for assistance at around 12.15pm on Easter Sunday, and deployed two crews from Church Stretton and Ludlow to the scene.

Emergency services at Carding Mill Valley on Saturday, April 19. Photo: West Mercia Search and Rescue

Fire and ambulance crews rescued the casualty using a scoop stretcher. The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 2pm.

On Saturday, at around 11am, Church Stretton and Ludlow fire crews had been called to the beauty spot after a man suffered from a seizure while walking.

The teams successfully rescued the man by carrying him onto an extract stretcher and into an air ambulance to be transported to the hospital.