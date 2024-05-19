See our photos of disco fever in Shrewsbury park as hundreds join stunning fundraiser

Around 300 people turned out to the park to take part in a disco-dance workshop to raise money for the Shropshire Mental Health Support (SMHS) charity.

The funds will go towards buying a new wellbeing vehicle so more people across the county can access free mental health support.

It was also taking place as part of 'Move for Mental Health Week' – which promoted the benefits of physical activity for mental wellbeing.

