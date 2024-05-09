Watch: We take look around new fusion restaurant bringing taste of Asia to former Shrewsbury pub

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Yak & Yeti is a new Asian-fusion restaurant, bar and hotel based in what was once Ye Olde Bucks Head on Frankwell in Shrewsbury.

The former pub has been taken over by the owners of Mardol's Indian and Nepalese restaurant, Avatar, and given a massive refurbishment.

One of the owners, Robin Sharma, said the restaurant will be serving a mix of food from all over the largest continent in the world.

"It's got everything from all over, from in Tibet, Nepal, Korea, Japanese - a mix of everywhere," he said.

This week, the team have had a soft opening, inviting hundreds of friends, family and regulars from Avatar to try it out.

Robin said: "Everything has been fantastic, it's been incredible. We haven't done any advertisement but word has got out. The feedback from customers has been fantastic."

Yak & Yeti is the fourth restaurant that Robin and his two brothers have opened up. The family have two restaurants in Leicestershire, and now two in Shrewsbury.

Owners: Robin Sharma, Pema Tseten and Susan Khatri

"Shrewsbury is a fantastic town," Robin said. "It's not big, it's not small. People know each other, it's friendly and helpful and the people are lovely.

"It's a great place, we're excited about this new restaurant and we're trying hard to make it just right."

Robin said work refurbishing the listed building had been a long journey - with work still yet to be done.

He said: "There's a garden outside and a rooftop area but it still needs some work. It's needed around 12 months of refurbishment.

"There's about a month to go. So it's quite exciting but quite hard work."