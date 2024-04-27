Tally Ho! It's off to the pub we go to find out what makes this one so special

The Tally Ho Inn at Bouldon in Corvedale is about as rural as it gets with cows in the fields very close on three sides, a tiny car park and a gorgeous garden out the back where you can relax to the gentle sounds of moo-ing in the summer.

The car park is so small that you should be prepared to carefully park on the lane near the inn, leaving space for others to get by.

A trip out to this award-winning pub has to be worth it, especially when one of the approach lanes is narrow, and full of the most gigantic potholes. There is no passing trade to speak of, as the nearest B-road is some miles away.

Guess which Shropshire Star reporter did not ring up first to discover the best, least potholed way in? Yes, this one, but luckily for me bar manager Ellie Harman was able to point me in the right direction before I left. Remember: Go via Diddlebury.

But that was for me to remember after Ellie and the team had served up a beautifully presented three courses direct from their Sunday lunch menu.

This one doesn't eat cows, sheep or chickens - that was the first challenge to the team that some venues would fail on instantly.

The Tally Ho team has more non-meat choices available if customers ask but I stuck to the selection on the menu.

Interestingly, the drinks menu was page after page of A4 while the food menu was only a page - all a part of the pub's desire to be known as a destination venue: One driver has to stay sober while the rest of the team can get very squiffy indeed.

I ventured out alone and went for the full three course option, with my starter being onion bhajis, with lemon coriander yoghurt and mango chutney.

I was so eager to get chomping that I forgot to take a picture.