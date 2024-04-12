Tally Ho Inn at Bouldon in Corvedale received the honour from The Pub and Bar Magazine for 2024.

The establishment, which was brought back to life in July last year, has gone from strength to strength.

It is led by chef Mark Harris and Sarah Cowley, who also jointly manage last year's winner of the award the Pheasant at Neenton.

Sarah, who manages the team alongside her front of house manager Ellie Harman, said: “It is such a massive achievement for the team, who have all worked incredibly hard in challenging economic circumstances to bring life back to this pub in such a short amount of time.

Inside the pub

"We have really tried to create a warm and friendly environment, whilst also being sympathetic to it’s history as a rural, country Inn.”

The Tally Ho had previous been closed for around six months.

Mark, recently a national finalist for Chef of the Year in the Great British Pub Awards, added: “It is really great to be recognised for this award, not just for the customers and staff of The Tally Ho, but by enabling us to promote all that Shropshire has to offer, like working with small, local suppliers and sustainable Shropshire produce.

He continued: “We have such an abundance of local ingredients here in Shropshire which we will continue to showcase on our menus alongside sustainably-sourced, British fish and seafood.”

Sarah continued: “We are incredibly proud of everyone involved, and we hope it will be the first of many accolades for The Tally Ho community."