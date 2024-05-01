'Last time I was the baby - now I'm a grandmother!' Echoes of the past for family with a new arrival
A Shropshire family are celebrating en masse after welcoming their newest fifth-generation member.
And it is not the first time the Jones family from Shrewsbury have celebrated having representatives from five separate generations in the family.
Born to mum Evie Jones, aged 18, Teya Jones was born on April 5 weighing in at 7lb 5oz.
Her arrival makes it the second time in living memory the Jones family have had five girls in five generations at the same time.