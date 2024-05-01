And it is not the first time the Jones family from Shrewsbury have celebrated having representatives from five separate generations in the family.

The Jones family: Lindsey Jones, Audrey Skitt, Evie Jones holding Teya Jones and Kim Jones

Born to mum Evie Jones, aged 18, Teya Jones was born on April 5 weighing in at 7lb 5oz.

Her arrival makes it the second time in living memory the Jones family have had five girls in five generations at the same time.