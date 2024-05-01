Shropshire Star
Close

'Last time I was the baby - now I'm a grandmother!' Echoes of the past for family with a new arrival

A Shropshire family are celebrating en masse after welcoming their newest fifth-generation member.

Plus
By Richard Williams
Published
Members of the Jones family in 1972, and modern-day members today. Audrey Skitt, Lindsey Jones and Kim Jones feature in both photos

And it is not the first time the Jones family from Shrewsbury have celebrated having representatives from five separate generations in the family.

The Jones family: Lindsey Jones, Audrey Skitt, Evie Jones holding Teya Jones and Kim Jones

Born to mum Evie Jones, aged 18, Teya Jones was born on April 5 weighing in at 7lb 5oz.

Her arrival makes it the second time in living memory the Jones family have had five girls in five generations at the same time.

Similar stories
Most popular