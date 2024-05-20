Shrewsbury vets practice wins honour for supporting women in agriculture

Poultry Health Services (PHS), which has sites across the UK including Shrewsbury, was awarded the Employer of the Year Award at the first-ever National Women in Agriculture Awards.

Veterinary director Dr Sara Perez received the accolade on behalf of PHS at a black-tie event at the House of Commons where the Women in Agriculture Awards celebrated women who are making their mark in the industry.

Dr Perez, who became a director at PHS in 2018, said she is committed to developing the roles of women in a sector that has traditionally been male dominated.

She leads a team of 25 dedicated poultry vets at PHS of whom more than half are female vets from diverse backgrounds and nationalities.

Dr Perez said: “I am delighted that our work and achievements to support women at Poultry Health Services have been recognised in these awards.

"Measures such as job sharing among the female members of our team have proven very successful as female employees can now retain their job, enjoy a good work-life balance and progress successful and fulfilling careers.”

In recognition of her leadership and development skills, Dr Perez received the Manager of the Year award in 2021 from VetPartners – the larger veterinary group of which PHS is a member.