Creatives of all stripes stand up for community value of art at meeting to 'save' cherished workshop

Dozens of artists and residents crammed into the hall at the English Bridge Workshop on Monday evening for a public meeting over its future.

The site at Abbey Foregate is run by MakeSpace Arts & Well-Being Community Interest Company (CIC) and provides studio space for artists as well as a hall to deliver classes and workshops.

Earlier this month, MakeSpace revealed that talks over a community asset transfer (CAT) of the building had been halted by Shropshire Council and the organisations raised concerns that the council would decide to sell it instead.

Talks to transfer the building have been ongoing for several years, previously with the English Bridge Workshop charity, and, since September last year, MakeSpace.

County councillor for Belle Vue, Kate Halliday, spoke at the meeting of the importance of keeping the building for community use. She said the new tenants had "bags of energy" and huge plans for the site.

She added: "It's a community building, it has been for decades. We want to keep it that way and invest in it.