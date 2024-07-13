Bishop's Castle local plan to be adopted after referendum

The result means that the specific needs and characteristics of the town will now be considered when planning applications are decided in the area.

The plan contains eight specific policies relating to new developments in the area, ranging from the number and location of where new housing is built, to how any new development could affect the historic town centre and conservation area.

A successful adoption of a local area plan for Bishop's Castle has origins that stretch back to 2018, with the town council hoping at the time that it would give residents "greater control over the future of the town, protecting its heritage, amenities and unique character and giving (residents) a much greater say in development."

Now, that plan is set to be ratified by Shropshire Council following the referendum held in the town on May 2 of this year.

"Of those who voted, 88.47 per cent were in favour of Shropshire Council using the Neighbourhood Plan for Bishops Castle to help it decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area," said a report set to go before Shropshire Council next week.

"The Neighbourhood Plan contains a range of locally produced policies which the community have expressly asked to be brought into play to help guide the decision-making process.

"The plan has been prepared positively and in its final format is considered to meet the basic conditions. Following the successful referendum result it is considered there is also clear public support for the Neighbourhood Plan."

As well as specific policies which must now be considered as planning considerations for future developments, the document lays out a "Vision 2038" for how the town could look and feel in the future.

Described as "a centre of opportunity" despite its relatively remote location, the adopted neighbourhood plan says Bishop's Castle will become a town with good public services and opportunities for younger residents to remain.

"The 21st century challenge will be to protect Bishop's Castle's historical infrastructure and cultural dynamism; maintain its industrial, agricultural and tourism economy; and at the same time adapt to and accommodate the physical challenge presented by the ever- increasing demands of access by vehicular traffic," the neighbourhood development plan says.

The framework will come into force following a meeting of Shropshire Council next week (July 18), where it is expected to be adopted.