Paedophile told to conduct unpaid work after police find 161 indecent images of children as young as three on his PC

Police found 161 images on the computer belonging to Samuel Rolfe of Lydbury North, following a raid at his home address in November last year, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Tuesday.

Prosecuting Rolfe, Ms Alexa Carrier told Judge Peter Barrie that the images found on his home PC, included 68 of the most serious category A images and featured children as young as three.

She told the court that on November 7 last year, West Mercia Police called at his home address after Rolfe had been conducting internet searches for terms such as 'Lolita' and 'pre teen' on his home desktop PC.

She told the court that after seizing Rolfe's computer, images of children as young as three were found by forensic officers.

Defending Rolfe, Mr Kevin Jones said the defendant had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity to three offences of possessing indent images of children and had taken it upon himself to enter a voluntary treatment programme.

In sentencing Rolfe to 60 hours of unpaid work, Judge Barrie told him: “You have come to understand the seriousness of this offending. Every image you viewed was the abuse of the child concerned.”

But he added that Rolfe would be “best served” by working with the probation service.

As well as the unpaid work, Rolfe was ordered to undertake 20 rehabilitation days with the probation service, which is to include work on the 'Maps for Change' programme to address his sexual interest in children.

A sexual harm prevention order was also imposed on Rolfe for five years and his internet use would be monitored by the police going forward.