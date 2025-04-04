Shropshire faces hottest day of the year so far as Met Office says 23C heatwave set to begin

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire sun-lovers are gearing up for potentially the hottest day of the year so far as the Met Office confirms highs of 23C for Friday.

The update comes amid a range of wildfires across Shropshire, including one on High Park on the Long Mynd.

Met Office forecaster, Tom Morgan, said that the morning should be dry in most parts of the UK, before moving onto a bit of a heatwave for the majority of places.

The update comes as highs of 23C were confirmed by the Met Office earlier today, which may be the hottest day of the year so far.

The Met Office forecaster said: "By the end of the morning it should generally be dry across many places and it is a lovely day on offer once again for the vast majority, lots of spring sunshine.

Sunny weather for many as we enter potentially the hottest day of the year

"A bit more in the way of patchy low cloud developing perhaps across northeastern parts of Scotland, a bit of fog coming off the coast and even maybe northeastern parts of England through the afternoon as well.

"But otherwise lots of sunshine and that sunshine really lifting temperatures so another warm day to come, particularly for western areas out of that easterly breeze, temperatures as high as 23C so perhaps the warmest day of the year so far."

The forecast for Shropshire, Shrewsbury and parts of Wales specifically confirms a slightly cloudier start to the day, however, there will be highs of 22C as the clouds clear throughout the day.

Tonight, we will see a slightly chillier temperature, with a minimum temperature of 3C.

Heading into the weekend, we should see dry weather, turning slightly chillier into the nights, however, pejoratively warm sunshine for most places of Shropshire throughout the day.

Today's Shropshire forecast:

A cloudier start to the morning compared to recent days, though dry with hazy sunshine at times. Becoming increasingly sunny and very warm through the day. Turning breezier by the afternoon. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Tonight:

Remaining dry with plenty of evening sunshine. Clear skies for many overnight, though with some low cloud developing towards the far east later. Turning chilly in places. Minimum temperature 3 °C.

Saturday:

A chillier start with low cloud in the east. Cloud melting away to leave a dry and sunny day. Feeling much cooler than on Friday, with a brisk easterly wind. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Remaining dry and settled on Sunday and into next week. Chilly nights, though daytime temperatures edging back up and feeling warm in the sunshine. Breezy at first, then winds easing.