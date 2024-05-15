4 planning applications being discussed next week - including new houses and quarry scheme

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Two more planning committees are due to convene this month to examine a combined total of four proposals.

Three of those will be discussed by Shropshire Council's Southern Planning Committee, while one will go before councillors at Telford & Wrekin Council.

Here is a round-up of the applications coming up and whether council officers have recommended they be approved or turned down.

Shropshire Council, Southern Planning Committee - May 21

Albrighton: Outline permission for 90 homes to be built on land near Shaw Lane.

Two previous applications have been rejected over concerns with vehicle access to the proposed site, but council planning officers say the developer’s plan to use Millfield Road as the main route on and off the site is acceptable, and have recommended the scheme for approval.

The site forms part of an area allocated for residential development in the Albrighton local plan, which states that a children’s play area, adult football pitch, youth shelter, multi-use games area and leisure centre/sports hall would be provided as part of any development.

Ludlow: Variation of two conditions relating to the construction of a solar farm, which received planning permission in 2022 despite concerns from locals over the loss of agricultural land.

The applicant wants to amend the conditions relating to food opportunity areas and siting of panels at the solar farm at Brick House Farm in Greete. It's recommended for approval.

Plealey: Construction of a detached house and conversion of a barn to form a garage/garden store.

A two-bedroom detached house is proposed, alongside the conversion of a Dutch barn. The site has been subject of a previous appeal decision following the refusal for the proposed conversion of the Dutch barn to a dwelling.

Officers have recommended the scheme be refused, saying it "falls outside any location considered sustainable within the local plan" and the "proposed dwelling and associated infrastructure and paraphernalia would be a jarring new domestic built form to the rear of the established building" which would "unacceptably impact upon the green space which contributes to views into and out of the Conservation Area".

Telford & Wrekin Council - May 22

Leaton: Northern extension to Leaton Quarry.

Bosses want to extend the quarry and be allowed to deposit mineral wastes to create a landscaped screen mound. A lake would also be restored as the quarry is predicted to fill with water.

74 locals have objected, mainly due to concerns over noise and traffic, but the scheme is recommended for approval, albeit with conditions relating to operating hours, highways and pollution control.