Four miles of tailbacks after car fire closes lane on M54

Emergency services were called to the M54 eastbound between Junction 3 (Cosford) and Junction 2 (Coven) at around 4.30pm on Thursday.

Upon arrival, firefighters found one car "fully involved in fire".

The crews, from Albrighton and Telford Central, extinguished the blaze with two hose reel jets.

According to National Highways, the incident caused around four miles of congestion and a 60-minute delay on the eastbound carriageway as the emergency services closed one of the two lanes.

According to the fire service, West Midlands Ambulance Service was also at the scene.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reported the blaze was under control by 4.55pm with National Highways reporting all lanes as open again at 5.36pm.