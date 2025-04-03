Llandrindod Wells Museum appeals for unwanted cycle parts for fundraising event

The parts are needed for the charity’s annual fundraising Cycle Jumble event, which is being held at nearby Cefnllys School on Saturday morning, April 12. The various stalls will include one for the museum.

The venue has a large, free car park for outside stalls as well as those inside the school hall.

“Anyone with unwanted cycle items in their garage or shed may like to donate them to the museum or book a stall themselves to sell them?” said Freda, museum curator. “Complete cycles are not needed for the museum stall.

“A free viewing of the museum is offered for those who can arrange to deliver items before the event.”

Those with items to donate are asked to contact Steve Griffith on 07740923630 or griffith531@hotmail.com .

The museum is open on Mondays and Tuesdays from 10am to 4pm and will also be open on Saturdays from 10am to 2pm in April. It will also be open from 9am to 1pm on the morning of the Cycle Jumble.

The museum has been located at the Automobile Palace, Llandrindod Wells since 1997 and has more than 200 cycles and cycling memorabilia covering in excess of 200 years of cycling history.