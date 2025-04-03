Trains running again on Cross City line causing disruption between Longbridge and Redditch - 15 minute delays
Trains are running again on the Cross City line between Longbridge and Redditch for Thursday morning commuters after an earlier fault on a train at University Station.
By Paul Jenkins
Published
Last updated
Trains running towards Redditch were affected but are now running again, though 15 minute delays are still being experienced.
