Trains running again on Cross City line causing disruption between Longbridge and Redditch - 15 minute delays

Trains are running again on the Cross City line between Longbridge and Redditch for Thursday morning commuters after an earlier fault on a train at University Station.

By Paul Jenkins
Published
Last updated

Trains running towards Redditch were affected but are now running again, though 15 minute delays are still being experienced.

