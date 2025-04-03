Firefighters rush to early morning car fire on England/Wales border

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 1.26am reporting a car fire on the A458 near Middletown.

One fire crew was sent from Minsterley Fire Station to the scene. Police also attended the incident.

Crews discovered one saloon vehicle that was "fully involved in fire".

Firefighters used a hose reel jet while wearing breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

The fire was under control by 2.03am.