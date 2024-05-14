The Feathers Hotel, in The Bull Ring, has lodged the Wedding Venue Application with Shropshire Council and it is out for consultation until May 29 this year.

It already hosts wedding parties under its historic roof and is a 42-bedroom hotel so the couples could do everything under one roof, so to speak.

The application has been made in accordance with the The Marriage Act 1949 (as amended), The Marriages (Approved Premises) Regulations 1995 and The Civil Partnership Act 2004.

It has been made by by the venue which is owned by Crest Hotels (Ludlow) for the solemnisation of marriages and the registration of civil partnerships.