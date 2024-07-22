Road closures to be aware of in Shropshire from this week - and the reasons for them

Shropshire Council said that vehicles would be prohibited from using Longslow Road in Market Drayton for a total of 40 days from July 22. The closure will allow workers to complete a mains replacement scheme.

An alternative route via Prospect Road and Cemetery Road is available.

Meanwhile work for an electricity supply will see part of a village near Bridgnorth closed for 15 days. Shropshire Council said that the National Grid work would be taking place on Church Street in Claverley, and would start today, lasting for 15 days.

The closure will allow for National Grid to complete trenching in the tarmac road for a supply alteration.

And a number of traffic restrictions will be in place over the coming week to allow for another town to host a number of music concerts.

The restrictions, in Ludlow town centre, will be managed by signs and marshals.

It is to allow the ‘Within the Walls’ concerts to take place and will be in place from midday to midnight each day for four days from July 25.