When and where to see 78-year-old steam loco chuff through Shropshire on Tuesday
A 78-year-old steam engine will be heading through Shropshire on Tuesday, bringing day-trippers to the county town via a very circular route.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
The train, entitled the Welsh Marches Express, will start its journey behind a diesel locomotive at Coventry, then head down to Bristol via Leamington Spa, Oxford and Bath.
Once in Bristol, express passenger locomotive No. 34046 Braunton, named after a village in Devon, will be attached to the front for the journey to and from Shrewsbury.
Built in 1946 to pull trains for the Southern Railway between London and destinations such as Exeter, Plymouth and Bournemouth, it worked for 19 years before being sent to scrap. After languishing at a South Wales scrapyard for 22 years, it was bought in 1988 and returned to working order in 2007.
Since then it's been used to haul excursion trains around the country, from the south coast to Cumbria.
For those doing the whole journey, it's a very long day indeed, with the train leaving Coventry at 6.15am and not due to return until 11.30pm.
Anyone planning to see the train on Tuesday, can see it wind its way up the Marches line from Hereford in the early afternoon. The times from Hereford to Shrewsbury are:
Hereford: 11.38am-12.36pm
Moreton-on-lugg - 12.45pm
Leominster - 12.54pm
Woofferton - 12.59pm
Bromfield - 1.05pm
Craven Arms - 1.10pm
Marsh Brook Level Crossing - 1.15pm
Dorrington - 1.23pm
Sutton Bridge Junction - 1.29pm
Shrewsbury - 1.32pm
The journey can be followed on Real Time Trains.
The return journey will leave Shrewsbury at 4pm, giving those on-board the train a little under two-and-a-half hours in the town. The timings back to Hereford are:
Shrewsbury - 4pm
Sutton Bridge Junction - 4.02pm
Dorrington - 4.09pm
Marsh Brook Level Crossing - 4.20pm
Craven Arms - 4.26-4.51pm (stops in passing loop before the station)
Bromfield - 4.57pm
Woofferton - 5.03pm
Leominster - 5.08pm
Moreton-on-lugg - 5.15pm
Hereford - 5.21pm
The journey can be followed on Real Time Trains.