Rotting roof puts town museum's future at risk with repairs to be 'far more' than affordable

Volunteers at Market Drayton Museum are warning that they might have to close if they can't find the money to repair the rotting roof of their historic home.

Formed in 1975, Drayton Civic Society has owned and managed the Market Drayton Museum on behalf of the town since 2005.

Located at 53 Shropshire Street, housed in a Grade II listed, 17th-century timber-framed building, the museum was in a state of neglect when the Civic Society took over the site almost 20 years ago.

The museum, stocked with items donated by local people, societies and businesses, relies entirely on donations and volunteers and is completely free to visit.

But now volunteers have discovered the museum roof needs urgent repairs which will likely run up a bill of more than £8,000.