Why Dame Judi Dench owes her spectacular career to the family of a Shropshire hall

In 1957, the director of the Old Vic in London took a chance on a teenage girl straight out of drama school, casting her as Ophelia in a production of Hamlet.

67 years later you might have heard of her - now, national treasure, Dame Judi Dench.

That director was Michael Pickersgill Benthall, nephew to Sir Paul Benthall, one of many Benthalls to have called the Broseley hall home.

Michael Benthall

Now, to add to the family tree, staff at Benthall Hall have reached out to Dame Judi with a special request.

Site manager, Alan Burrage explained: "Michael cast the biggest names of theatre and screen at the time such as Richard Burton and Vivien Leigh, one name he started the career of was Dame Judi Dench.

"When Michael retired from the Old Vic Theatre he was given three volumes of books and in the first volume contains signatures of lots of people he worked with including Vivien Leigh, but one signature we're missing is of Dame Judi Dench.

Vivien Leigh's signature can be seen in the top left

"For years we've been trying to get hold of her people, and not come up trumps so far. But recently one of our volunteers found a contact. So we got in touch and received a letter back from the Dame herself and a signature is finally coming to Benthall."

In the letter, Dame Judi explained that she owed her career to Michael, who died in 1974.

Site manager, Alan Burrage

Alan added: "[It's] a big achievement for Michael, he isn't a name people know, he's not famous, he wanted to make names of his stars. It's our job now to make Michael a star."

The staff at the National Trust site hope that one day Dame Judi will come and visit the collection, which is on display at the hall.

"She knows we're here now, she knows we're telling Michael's story - to have her come here on a visit would be lovely," said Alan.