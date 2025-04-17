'Summer in Shrewsbury will feel different without the flower show': Council 'saddened' by shock cancellation of cornerstone event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Horticultural Society, which puts on the Shrewsbury Flower Show each year at the Quarry, announced on Wednesday (April 16) that it would be cancelling this year's show due to rising costs making the show not "financially viable".

Organisers also said they were "looking very carefully at the long-term viability" of the event, which is believed to be one of the longest-running flower shows in the world. 2025 marks the 150th anniversary of the show first being held in its current form, in 1875.

Shrewsbury Town Council said it was "saddened" by Wednesday's announcement, and that until last week officers had been working with representatives of the flower show on plans for the August event.

"The Shrewsbury Flower Show has been a cornerstone of the town’s summer calendar for well over a century, bringing colour, creativity, and community spirit to the Quarry. It’s an event deeply rooted in the town’s identity, cherished by generations of residents and visitors alike," the town council said in a statement.

"While this summer will feel different without the flower show, there is still a fantastic calendar of events planned in the Quarry and across the town. From live music and cultural festivals to family fun days, Shrewsbury Town Council remains committed to supporting all events that bring our community together and celebrate what makes Shrewsbury such a special place."

Helen Ball, town clerk of Shrewsbury Town Council, added: “The Shrewsbury Flower Show is more than just a weekend event – it’s part of who we are as a town. We understand the increasing pressures faced by event organisers in today’s climate and sincerely thank the Shropshire Horticultural Society for their many years of dedication.

"We acknowledge the financial contribution the Horticultural Society made to the Quarry in 2000, which has left a lasting legacy for the town. We’ve always worked closely and positively with their team, and this announcement will come as a disappointment to many.”

The town council said it appreciated that the introduction of the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act – commonly known as Martyn’s Law – had introduced new responsibilities for event organisers, making it more challenging to run financially viable events. However, it insisted "public safety must always remain paramount".

The council said it had planned a large events networking meeting for May, bringing together event organisers from across the town. The aim of this event was to explore how Shrewsbury can better support local events and encourage greater collaboration between organisers to strengthen the town’s events offering.

"We also continue to work proactively with organisers of other major events, such as the Shrewsbury Food Festival, to ensure they are well-supported and equipped to meet the evolving landscape of event management and public safety," the town council added. "We look forward to welcoming residents and visitors alike to the Quarry and beyond throughout the summer for a vibrant programme of entertainment and celebration."