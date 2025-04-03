Shropshire Star
Local youth theatre group to preform Annir Jr

Come and support the local theatre group in their production of Annie Jr at The Birchmeadow Centre in Broseley. 

By contributor charlotte Taylor
Published
Last updated

Our group runs for ages 4-16, it's fun and gives the children such amazing opportunities to preform and learn. 

Performances:

Saturday, 3 May at 6pm

Sunday, 4 May at 2.30pm

Tickets available at: voiceboxclasses.com

Come and show your support!

Only £10 a ticket
