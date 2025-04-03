Local youth theatre group to preform Annir Jr
Come and support the local theatre group in their production of Annie Jr at The Birchmeadow Centre in Broseley.
By contributor charlotte Taylor
Our group runs for ages 4-16, it's fun and gives the children such amazing opportunities to preform and learn.
Performances:
Saturday, 3 May at 6pm
Sunday, 4 May at 2.30pm
Tickets available at: voiceboxclasses.com
Come and show your support!