Runners' success after couch to 5k

Twenty-seven runners graduated from the 10-week programme which saw them starting out running for one-minute intervals, eventually building up to completing a 5k run.

Participants were invited to complete a graduation park run at Telford Town Park which was well supported by other club members. This allowed every new runner the opportunity to run with a buddy on their inaugural ‘race’. The graduates were then presented with certificates and medals to mark their achievement, as well as a well-deserved glass of bubbly!

Nick Harrington, the Broseley Joggers Chairman, said, ‘it has been inspiring to see how they have all stuck with the programme and ultimately completed a gloriously sunny Telford Park Run. We are surrounded by fantastic countryside and trails so hopefully they will continue to progress in their running journeys. Special thanks are due to Mia Harrington for coordinating and leading the programme – well done everyone!’.

Graduates have now been invited to join Broseley Joggers as official club members. The club is committed to maintaining an ethos of inclusivity, asking front runners to loop back to ensure routes are run as a group.

Broseley Joggers is open to anyone aged 16 and over, meeting every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm on Broseley Library car park, and welcome anyone who can run 5k (or more!). They migrate to Ironbridge (meeting at Ironbridge car park) during the winter.

If you would like to find out more, or are interested in doing Couch to 5k in the future pop onto the website broseleyjoggers.org.uk or follow the ‘Friends of Broseley Joggers’ or ‘Broseley Joggers C25K’ Facebook pages.

New graduates pose with club runners after completing their 5k park run



