Wolves hopeful loanee will shine at Molineux next season

The 22-year-old has overcome some muscle injuries to have an impressive loan at Dutch side Feyenoord, who he joined on a season-long move in the summer.

Bueno has played 26 times in all competitions, including nine Champions League appearances, registering four assists throughout the campaign so far.

He has shone at left-back in a back four, but has showcased his attacking ability and crossing quality for Feyenoord.

Wolves are now keen on bringing Bueno back to Molineux to challenge for a place in the team next season, despite a number of clubs being linked with his signature.

Among several European sides, fellow Premier League club Bournemouth have been credited with an interest in Bueno.