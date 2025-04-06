28 glorious pictures as 140 tractors join Shropshire's Annual Tractor Road Run for the 26th year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The sun was shining bright for the Shropshire Annual Vintage Tractor Road Run which returned for the 26th time today (Sunday, April 6) - with the classic vehicles heading in procession through Ironbridge, Broseley and Bridgnorth.

The event started and finished at Apley Farm Shop, on the A442 between Telford and Bridgnorth, and the tractors travelled to Bridgnorth, stopping for lunch in the High Street, which was closed to traffic for the visit.

Proceeds from the tractor run will be donated to Midlands Air Ambulance.

The tractor run gets underway

Spectators young and old get settled in for the start of the tractor run

Lucas O'Rourke gets a feel for the driver's seat in a vintage tractor

Ronnie and Dougie Preece were all smiles on a sunny morning for the tractor run

There were 140 tractors on show

Glynne and Terri Wooldridge got their engines rumbling

Visitors had a good look at the vintage machines

The Union Jack was flapping in the wind ahead atop this blue tractor

The Easter bunny, aka Sophie Bow-Bryant, with this uniquely decorated tractor

Tractors lined up ready to set off

A tractor driver grabs a bite to eat and inspects the route

Tractor run organiser David Spruce with a Massey Ferguson machine

There were vintage machines of all shapes and sizes on display

Vehicles lined up before setting off

It was organised by Bridgnorth Vintage Machinery Club, which has been going for nearly 40 years.

David Spruce, from the club, said that other than a couple of breakdowns in the morning, it went off without a hitch.

“We were running a little bit behind but that’s the nature of it,” he said. “We’ve had a large range of vehicles, some large, some small.

“We had hundreds of people waiting for us at the start, and people have been lining the roads in the villages and waiting in their gardens to see the tractors come past.”Farmers often unfairly draw the ire of impatient motorists on the road as they go about their important work.

So one might expect drivers to lose the plot when faced with waiting for 140 of the slow-moving, heavy vehicles making their way along the roads.

But David was grateful for the patience people showed.

“Shropshire and Staffordshire 4x4 Response have been a godsend in helping us through some of the busier roads,” he said. “I’d like to thank people for their patience, especially in Bridgnorth.”

The Bridgnorth Vintage Machinery Club has raised more than £100,000 for Midlands Air Ambulance over the years.

For more information about the club, visit bridgnorthvmc.org/