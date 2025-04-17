Emergency services rush to road by retail park in Shrewsbury after car crashes into traffic light

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

At 11.08am, the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting a road traffic collision on Arlington Way by the Sundorne Retail Park.

Two fire crews were sent from Shrewsbury and Telford Central fire station to the scene. Land ambulance and police teams also attended.

Traffic lights on Arlington Way by Sundorne Retail Park. Picture: Google.

A spokesperson for the fire service said the incident involved one car that had collided with a traffic light.

Nobody was trapped inside the vehicle.

The incident was under control by 11.36am.