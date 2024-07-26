Watch: The powerful message behind the giant hulk sculpture from the British Ironwork Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The striking creation has been designed with a powerful message from devoted colleagues at the British Ironwork Centre attraction in Oswestry.

The hulk sculpture has been erected in memory of marine biology student Tallie Brazier who worked in the cafe before she was killed in a road collision aged 22 earlier this year in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire.

Tallie Brazier. Photo: Cheshire Police

Clive Knowles, from the centre, explained the emotion behind it all saying: "It was inspired by a young lady that very recently had been in a car accident. Her boyfriend survived but she passed away at the scene.

"So that's what brought this whole campaign for road safety to the forefront for us."

The centre has bold aspirations for the sculpture which they hope will inspire drivers to slow down and go on a national tour - and be adopted by National Highways.