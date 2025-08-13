Shropshire Council has announced that its two Multihog road-planer machines will be tackling potholes on 12 roads throughout September, as well as issues on footpaths.

The Multevo Multihog machine planes off the road surface, removing the top layer, to enable a squared-off hole to be filled.

The council says it is quicker than having to saw-cut and break-out the defective section of the road by hand.

Alongside treating potholes on roads, the Multihog machine will also assist with the resurfacing of 10 footpaths across the county.

The council's Multihog machines and their crews are set to treat the following roads in the coming weeks:

Multihog 1​​​​

Fitz to Mytton - Wednesday, August 27 to Friday, September 5

Bletchley Road to Calverhall - Monday, September 8 to Wednesday, September 17

King Street, Sheriffhales - Thursday, September 18

Vicarage Road, Meole Brace, Shrewsbury - Thursday, September 18

Aylesford Bridge junction to B4386 to Powys county boundary - Friday, September 19

B4194, Dowles Road - Monday, September 22 to Tuesday, September 30

Coalport Road to A442 junction - Thursday, September 25 to Tuesday, September 30

Multihog 2

Public footpath resurfacing - Monday, September 1 to Wednesday, September 10

Brockton Court to A442, near Shifnal - Thursday, September 11

A458 Wenlock Road roundabout to Stourbridge roundabout, Bridgnorth - Friday, September 12

Madeley Road, Beckbury - Monday, September 15 to Friday, September 19

A488 Hanwood to Little Halston Farm - Monday, September 22 to Friday, September 26

A488, Hanwood village - Monday, September 29 to Monday, October 6

Shropshire Council said work is to be carried out on weekdays only, between 9.30am and 4pm.