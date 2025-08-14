A-Level results 2025: Shropshire students celebrate another year of outstanding results

On Thursday morning, thousands of Shropshire's teenagers were finally finding out if their hard work over the last two years had paid off.

Most sixth forms and colleges now fire out results to their students via email at 8am, saving them the ceremony of opening the often-dreaded brown envelopes.

But students at Idsall School opted to take one final march into the school hall to find out their results and say goodbye to teachers and friends they'd made along the way.

A-Level results at Idsall School, Shifnal

"We believe in all the good bits of tradition and we love having them in," said head of sixth form, Ash Bowler.

"This is the last chance we get to see them, for some of the staff here, they've known these young people since they were 11 years old - and here they are flying the nest and completing their seven-year journey with us here at Idsall.

"It's an emotional day, but it's a nice day for the staff, the students and the parents."

Sam Smith, with mum, Clare Radford-Smith

Headteacher, Michelle King, was among the staff who'd come to say farewell to the sixth form leavers.

She said: "They've absolutely smashed it this year. I'm overwhelmed and made up for them all. The majority of students have gotten into their first-choice universities, which is exceptional."

Among the top students at the school were 18-year-olds Zach Nixon with an A in Economics and two distinctions* in BTEC Sport and BTEC Business, and Mia Brooks with three A's in business, sociology and psychology.

A-Level results at Idsall School, Shifnal - with Mia Brooks in centre.

Mia is off to the University of Warwick to study business management, while Zach is heading to the University of Liverpool to study business, finance and economics.

Zach said: "The support you get from the staff here is one of the best, it's been a great two years. Not just the learning but the friends you make along the way.

A-Level results at Idsall School, Shifnal. Centre, Zach Nixon with friends.

"I'm feeling pretty nervous about moving out, but it's nothing that I won't be able to handle."

Just 48 students were part of this year's sixth form, with many parents and students speaking highly of the one-to-one support available as a result of the cosy cohort.

"We've got smaller rations than most private schools," said Mr Bowler.

"Some of these classes have one teacher to six students, which you wouldn't get if you paid in the private sector. We've also got an incredible group of staff who will give up their time and go above and beyond to support students.

"But I've worked all over the country, and these students are right up there. They're going to do wonderful things with their next steps in life."

Julie Wiggin from Priorslee was also at the school on Thursday morning with her son Matthew, who was on his way to Keele University after securing a BCC.

A-Level results at Idsall School, Shifnal

"A small sixth form has done the world of good for the school," she said.

"It's a very close-knit community and they've had all that extra support from teachers who have gone above and beyond, taking time outside of school to support the students."

It's been a challenging few years for the Shifnal school, which was placed in special measures by Ofsted in 2022.

But last year, impressed inspectors described the school as "rapidly improving" and graded it as 'good' across the board.

A-Level results at Idsall School, Shifnal

Ms King added: "Never doubted it. We have phenomenal staff and phenomenal students working together.

"There's a real sense of togetherness that has turned those fortunes around and there's more to come. It's a very successful school and it will continue to grow."

Ms King finished with some advice for the students leaving the sixth form this week: "Do your best, keep going and be who you will be."

Shrewsbury College results

At Shrewsbury College, over 1,300 students completed A-Level, T-Level, BTEC and vocational qualifications this year.

A-Level results at the college saw a significant increase in the number of A*, A and B grades - outstripping the excellent results from the previous year.

49 per cent of A-Level students achieved one of the top three marks, while a huge 98 per cent of students achieved a pass rate.

Ten students achieved 3 A* or better, while 68 of them achieved AAA or better.

One of those, Deryn Wheeler, a former student of William Brookes School achieved four A* grades and a grade A and has secured a place to study History at the University of Cambridge.

Deryn will be joined by Alice Wyke, a former Newport Girl’s student, who achieved four A* grades and will also study History at the University of Cambridge.

Students Josh Martin (Lakelands Academy), James Penney (Belvidere School), Matt Robinson (The Priory) and Sophie Taylor (Meole Brace) also achieved four A* grades.

This year also saw the first cohort of students taking T-Levels at Shrewsbury College. The two-year courses are designed to provide a pathway into skilled employment, apprenticeships, or higher technical education.

Shrewsbury College had 94 T-Level students, who achieved a brilliant set of results - among the very best in the country for the new qualifications.

The college had a 97 per cent pass rate compared with 89 per cent nationally, with 29 per cent securing distinctions or above, compared 16 per cent nationally.

James Staniforth, Principal of Shrewsbury College, said: "Our students results are a testament not only to their talent and commitment but also tothe high-quality teaching and pastoral care they receive here at Shrewsbury College.

"Whether heading to top universities, competitive apprenticeships, or directly into the world of work, our students are leaving us fully equipped for success.

"Once again, our students have demonstrated resilience, dedication, and academic excellence and have achieved results that place them among the top-performing colleges in the country. These results reflect the hard work of our students and the unwavering support of our dedicated staff."

Telford College results

Telford College has also celebrated another strong set of results for its A-level, T-Level, technical and vocational courses - with the college's best A-Level pass rate since 2021.

The Wellington-based college also saw a 100 per cent pass rates across a wide range of A-level subject areas, including English language, geography, geology and sociology.

Telford's first T-Level graduates recording 100 per cent pass rates in engineering, early years, midwifery and digital support security assessments.

Vocational study highlights at Telford College this year included 100 per cent pass rates in a string of subject areas including beauty, early years, catering, hairdressing, health, public uniformed services and sport.

“I would like to wish our all of students receiving their results today all the very best for the next part of their journey,” said principal and chief executive Lawrence Wood.

“They have worked incredibly hard to get to this point, and can now progress with confidence.

“Many are headed to university and apprenticeships to take their studies and skills to the next level. We are all very proud of what they have achieved.”

Jesse Abdul Karim, 20, from Lawley, has secured a degree apprenticeship as a junior software developer with Telford-based IT company Capgemini after impressing them during the work placement element of his T-Level course.

Originally from Ghana, he moved to Telford five years ago and said: “It has been a great four years for me at the college, starting with level one and level two IT before moving onto a Digital T-Level.

“Normal paths of education are focused much more around the theory, but this has been different. If it had not been for the work placement I have been able to do at Capgemini, I probably wouldn’t have been offered this job.

“It has given me a clear career path, and helped me to gain a much better understanding of what is expected of me in the career I have chosen.”

Jesse ultimately has his sights set on a career in cyber security, and hopes at some point to move into Artificial Intelligence development.

Harry Chandler, 18, from Admaston, studied A-levels in business, computing and criminology– but it is Telford College’s music facilities which played an important role in influencing the next stage of his education.

The former Charlton School student has decided he wants to study music production, and has applied for a foundation year at Birmingham City University.

Sophie Flavell and Meredith Davis are both among the first students to graduate from the T-Level health course at Telford College.

Sophie, 18, from Doseley, is heading off to study midwifery at Keele University, while Meredith, from Oakengates, is looking to do the same course at Wolverhampton.

Sophie said: “I had an interest in midwifery when I came to college for an open event and taster session, and when I discovered there was a T-Level which would give me chance to gain practical experience, I knew it was going to be perfect.

“The placements we have had chance to experience, at the Princess Royal Hospital, are definitely the best parts of the course for me – but I’ve also enjoyed the chance to talk through and debate what we learn at college in an adult environment.”

Haberdashers' Abraham Darby

Haberdashers' Abraham Darby in Telford has also reported further improvements in both academic and vocational outcomes.

12.5 per cent of the school’s A-Level entries achieved A* and A grades, with an overall pass rate of 70 per cent with A* to C grades.

Vocational qualifications also saw great success, with more than 40 per cent of BTEC entries receiving Distinction or Distinction* grades and 80 per cent with merit or higher.

Joe Edgar, Haberdashers' Abraham Darby Principal, said: “We are extremely proud of the achievements of each and every one of our pupils and we wish them every success for the future as they embark upon the next stage of their journeys.

“The school community shares in this pride, recognising the contributions this group of pupils have made to academy life alongside their academic success.”